Telangana: Coal production in Singareni mines suspended after rains

Hyderabad: After heavy rainfall in Telangana, coal production was suspended in all opencast mines in Ramagundam region of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL).

According to media reports, due to continuous rainfall, production work has become more difficult owing to the slush on roads.

The mines have been filled with water, officials have arranged motors to remove the water.

A thousand SCCL workers protested two days ago and launched an indefinite strike across the 11 coal-producing areas in six districts for their long-pending demands including a hike in wages, job security, and all statutory benefits.