Telangana: Colleges end bandh after talks with Dy CM Bhatti

Hyderabad: Talks between Telangana deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, education minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, and representatives of private college managements over fee reimbursement arrears concluded successfully on Friday, November 7, leading to the withdrawal of the ongoing bandh by private higher educational institutions.

Responding to the Federation of Private Higher Education Institutions’ (FATHI) request for immediate payment, the government agreed to release pending arrears of Rs 1,500 crore.

Of this, Rs 600 crore has already been paid in two instalments, and another Rs 600 crore will be released immediately. The remaining Rs 300 crore will be cleared within a few days.

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka said that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and the cabinet had entrusted him and minister Komatireddy with resolving the issue through talks.

Funds will be disbursed monthly: Dy CM

He added that the government would henceforth ensure the regular monthly release of funds for fee reimbursement and that a committee had been formed to expedite reporting on the issue.

The committee will also review possible reforms in tuition fee payments and include both government officials and management representatives, he stated.

FATHI chairman N Ramesh expressed regret that several examinations were delayed due to the strike and said that steps were being taken, in coordination with university authorities, to conduct them at the earliest.

Never made adverse remarks against govt: FATHI chairman

He clarified that the federation never made any adverse remarks against officials of the Education Department or the offices of the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister.

Some media outlets, he said, had misrepresented their statements, prompting the federation to issue a clarification to the IAS Officers’ Association.

FATHI secretary general KS Ravikumar announced that, effective Saturday, all protest activities—including the proposed teachers’ condolence meeting scheduled for November 8 and the students’ rally planned for November 15—had been cancelled.

Special Chief Secretary (Welfare) Sabyasachi Ghosh, Principal Finance Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Secretary of SC Welfare Department Buddha Prakash, In-charge Secretary of Education Department Sridevasena, Intelligence IG Vijay Kumar, Federation Treasurer Kodali Krishnarao, and vice chairman Aljapur Srinivas were among the attendees.

FATHI conveyed its gratitude to the state government for its assurance to resolve the issue and also thanked students and parents for their cooperation during the agitation, Dr. Ramdas, a federation representative, said in a statement.