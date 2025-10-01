Telangana colleges plan indefinite closure over Rs 600 cr unpaid dues

Hyderabad: The Federation of of Associations of Telangana Higher Education Institutions (FATHI) on Tuesday, September 30 said it is planning an indefinite closure of colleges over unpaid dues worth Rs 600 crore.

The dues are related to the fee reimbursement scheme. The Telangana government had promised to clear the same before the Dasara vacations.

The FATHI earlier called for an indefinite closure of private colleges in Telangana starting September 15. However, the government called them for discussions, and the strike was called off on the same day after Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka agreed to release funds and settle arrears.

The government promised that Rs 600 crore would be released before Dasara and another Rs 600 crore later. But so far the money has not been released, the FATHI representatives claimed, and called a meeting on Wednesday to make a decision on the closure of colleges.