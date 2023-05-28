Telangana: Common entrance exam seats for UG, PG aspirants to rise from 2024

Hyderabad: With the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act 2014 officially coming to an end next year, more seats will be created for local Telangana aspirants of undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

During the bifurcation in 2014, common admission was provided under Article 371 D of the Constitution for both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for a period of 10 years.

For students applying for common entrance exams such as TS Eamcet, 85% of seats were reserved for locals while the remaining 15% were for students hailing from Andhra Pradesh and other states.

The same was applied to Andhra Pradesh.

However, in 2024, Telangana will complete a decade of existence. The act will cease to exit opening doors for more local students to apply.

An official from the Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) the final decision rests on the KCR government.

“There are two options before the government. Either enhance the reservation quota from 85% to 95% or maintain the status quo,” the official said.