Telangana: Cong condemns KCR’s absence in bidding Haj pilgrims adieu

Hyderabad: The Telangana Congress on Monday expressed its disappointment over Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s absence in bidding farewell to pilgrims leaving for Haj.

“While the CM found time to visit neighbouring states to address BRS meetings, he could not spare time for the pilgrims departing from Haj House in Nampally,” Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee Minorities Department Chairman Shaik Abdullah Sohail said in a statement.

Chief ministers Nitish Kumar of Bihar, Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy of Andhra Pradesh, and Siddaramaiah of Karnataka bid farewell to the first convoy of pilgrims from their respective states, he added.

The Congress leader alleged that KCR had betrayed the Muslim community and in turn strengthened the Modi government by implementing a hidden agenda of the RSS.

On June 7, the first batch of Haj pilgrims departed from Telangana from the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.

This year, nearly 7,000 people, including pilgrims from neighbouring districts of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra are expected to depart from Hyderabad for Haj.