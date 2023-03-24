Telangana Cong MP meets PM Modi amid protests over Rahul Gandhi’s conviction

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress leader and MP K Venkat Reddy on Thursday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital.

This comes at a time when State Congress leaders were holding a silent protest in Telangana over the Surat court convicting Rahul Gandhi for two years.

The Congress leaders in the state protested against the Centre, alleging that the Surat court sentenced their party leader Rahul Gandhi on the advice of PM Modi.

Also Read Telangana: Komatireddy Venkat Reddy to launch his own yatra

Taking to Twitter, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy detailed about the meeting and said, “I met the Honorable Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi. I discussed many issues in Bhuvanagiri Parliament Constituency. I have requested to extend the Hyderabad Metro Rail from LB Nagar to Hayat Nagar. I explained that there is a need to take action at a higher level for this”.

“Handloom workers in Bhuvangiri Parliamentary Constituency are facing challenges in terms of technology. Design development, keeping pace with market trends, lack of modern machinery facilities. I asked them to focus on them,” he said in a tweet.

“I discussed with the Prime Minister about the restoration of roads within the Bhuvanagiri Parliament seat. I have explained about the need for connecting the roads of the villages under the Ayakattu area of Musinadi and the need for the construction of new roads,” he added.

Earlier in the day, a Surat court sentenced Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to two years imprisonment in a defamation case filed against him over his ‘Modi surname’ remark made in 2019 during an election rally for Lok Sabha elections.

However, the court approved Rahul Gandhi’s bail on a surety and stayed the sentence for 30 days to allow him to approach the higher courts.

While the BJP leaders attacked Rahul Gandhi after the verdict saying whatever he speaks it affects the Congress party and the country in a negative way, Congress leaders said that an attempt was being made by the BJP government to suppress the voice of Rahul Gandhi and that he will move the higher courts against the verdict. Congress leaders also alleged that the judiciary is under pressure.

Some Congress leaders, including party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, referred to a change of judge in the case.