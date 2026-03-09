Telangana Cong nominees Abhishek Singhvi, Vem Reddy elected unopposed to RS

The Returning Officer announced the election as the deadline for withdrawal of nominations came to a close.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 9th March 2026 6:27 pm IST|   Updated: 9th March 2026 6:48 pm IST

Hyderabad: Congress candidates Abhishek Singhvi and Vem Narender Reddy were elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Telangana on Monday, March 9.

The Returning Officer announced the election as the deadline for withdrawal of nominations came to a close.

Narender Reddy, a close aide of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, thanked All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge, party leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and others for nominating him as a candidate for the Rajya Sabha election.

Subhan Haleem
Ramadan Zakat Donation 2026

Speaking to reporters, he also thanked All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and Communist Party of India (CPI) for supporting his candidature.

Singhvi and Narender Reddy had filed their nominations at the Telangana Legislative Assembly here on March 5.

Though an independent candidate filed a nomination, it was rejected during the scrutiny of nominations. Ten MLAs need to propose a candidate.

MS Admissions 2026-27

Singhvi, a senior Supreme Court advocate, has been renominated from Telangana after completing a term of one and a half years.

Narender Reddy has been serving as an advisor to Revanth Reddy since the latter assumed the post of Chief Minister in December 2023.

Narender Reddy has been a colleague of Revanth Reddy since the two worked in the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) before joining Congress.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 9th March 2026 6:27 pm IST|   Updated: 9th March 2026 6:48 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button