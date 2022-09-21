Telangana Congress adopts resolution that Rahul Gandhi be made party head

The Congress units of Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Rajasthan and other states have earlier passed resolutions favouring Rahul Gandhi to take over as party president.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Posted by Shreya Srikonda  |   Updated: 21st September 2022 5:17 pm IST
Telangana Congress leaders welcoming AICC President Rahul Gandhi at an Election Public meeting at Zaheerabad in Telangana, May 2022.

Hyderabad: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) on Wednesday passed a resolution urging MP Rahul Gandhi to take over the reins of the national party.

The resolution was passed at a meeting of the PCC delegates, which was presided over by party leader Rajmohan Unnithan, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka told reporters.

The meeting passed another resolution authorizing AICC chief Sonia Gandhi to nominate or elect the state Congress president, executive committee and AICC members, he said.

The Congress had last month said the election for its president would be held on October 17. The result will be declared on October 19. If only one candidate is left in the fray after the withdrawal of nominations, the name of the president will be declared on October 8 itself.

Gandhi had quit the party leadership after the 2019 Lok Sabha election debacle.

