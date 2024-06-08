Telangana: Congress, BRS demand probe into NEET 2024 results

Hyderabad: The NEET 2024 results, declared on June 4, 2024, have sparked a major controversy, with both the Congress and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) parties calling for a high-level investigation into alleged irregularities, with the Congress specifically seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The parties have raised serious concerns about the integrity of the examination process managed by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The Congress, in a formal statement, highlighted multiple discrepancies, including reports of the exam paper being leaked in various locations.

“Despite these reports, the NTA announced the results without investigating the potential compromise of the exam. The most alarming irregularity is the unprecedented achievement of perfect scores by 67 students, each scoring 720 out of 720. This high number of perfect scores has never been seen in NEET’s history and raises suspicions of possible malpractice. Further fueling these suspicions is the performance at an examination centre in Haryana, where eight students scored above 718 marks, with six achieving perfect scores. Such clustering of high scores at a single centre is highly improbable and suggests possible cheating,” the party said.

Uday Kanth, TPCC Leader and legal cell member, expressed concerns about the “statistically improbable” scores of 718 and 719, which were achieved by several students.

“The explanations provided by the NTA have been deemed unsatisfactory and lacking transparency. Additionally, allegations have surfaced that grace marks were awarded due to time wastage during the exam, a provision that was not disclosed in the information brochure, disadvantaging many students,” he added.

The timing of the result announcement, which was published on the same day as the Lok Sabha 2024 election result has also been questioned. Political parties and several students alleged that the coincidence suggests a possible attempt by the NTA to avoid scrutiny.

In light of these concerns, the Congress urged the CBI to investigate the NEET 2024 exam and its results. They have called for the suspension of counselling until a thorough investigation is conducted, scrutiny of students who received grace marks, and strict punishment for those found guilty of malpractice.

“The future of thousands of students is at stake,” the Congress emphasized, urging immediate action to ensure justice and maintain the integrity of the NEET examination process.

KTR voices concern

BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) also voiced concerns through a post on X, questioning the absence of Telangana students in the Top 5 for the first time in five years and demanding transparency in the allocation of grace marks.

He called for a standardized methodology for grace marks that benefits all students, not just a select group. Rao further demanded the formation of a high-level expert committee to probe the results thoroughly and ensure fairness for all students and their families.

“I am sure the NDA Government has many challenges as they form a new Govt But the one that deserves the highest priority is the most sensitive issue pertaining to the future of millions of students; the Fiasco of #NEET2024result Unlike previous years, this year a total of 67 students have scored 720/720 marks, achieving AIR 1 rank which raises many questions Several students scored 718 and 719 marks, which is not possible in an exam with a (+4, -1) marking scheme. NTA then said, they have given ‘Grace Marks’ for a few. Some students have reportedly received up to +100 grace marks. The results were hastily declared on the same day as the election results. A few questions/demands to the NDA Govt:

1) No student from Telangana is in the Top 5 for the first time in the last 5 years. This is due to various irregularities is what we believe

2) We demand the Govt to disclose the process followed for allocating grace marks. There should be a standardized methodology that benefits everyone, not just a select group of 1,500 students

3) Overall, we demand justice and request the formation of a high level expert committee to probe thoroughly & ensure fairness for all students and their families,” he said.

With both major parties in Telangana calling for a comprehensive investigation, the pressure on the NDA government to address the alleged irregularities in the NEET 2024 results is mounting.