Telangana Congress cadre accused of manhandling women journalists

Hyderabad: Two women journalists covering the implementation of the farmer’s loan waiver were allegedly manhandled by Congress workers in Kondareddypalle of Mahbubnagar district on Thursday, August 22. The incident occurred as they documented the struggles of local farmers awaiting relief under the loan waiver scheme.

The Congress workers allegedly confronted the journalists, Sarita Avulu and Vijaya Reddy, damaging their cameras, seizing their phones, and pushing them into the mud.

In a tweet recounting the experience, Sarita Avulu urged Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, to recognize the troubling reality in Telangana. “I also hope the Press Council of India takes serious note of this attack on women journalists in Telangana,” she added.

Congress workers in CM Revanth Reddy's hometown Kondareddypalle physically assaulted me and fellow journalist Vijaya Reddy while we were reporting on the implementation of the farm loan waiver. Our camera was smashed, phones were snached and we were pushed into mud.



The Telangana government initiated the rollout of the final phase of the Telangana farmers’ loan waiver for outstanding amounts between Rs 1.5 lakh to 2 lakh on Thursday, August 15.

BRS leaders along with farmers are protesting against the Congress government over its farm loan waiver scheme, across various parts of Telangana. They have alleged that despite the final phase being rolled out, the loans of several farmers had not been waived.

Several protests were organised by the BRS leaders at their party centres in various constituencies.

Rs 5,644 crore were deposited into the loan accounts of 4,46,832 lakh farmers at the public meeting held at Wyra last Thursday. Revanth Reddy said that Congress was the only government which created a record by allocating Rs 31,000 crore for waiving off farm loans of 32.50 lakh farmers in the state.

However, it is pertinent to note that as of Thursday, August 15, the Congress government has spent Rs 17,934 crore for the Telangana farmers’ loan waiver. The money has been deposited in the banks of 22,37,848 farmers.

The delay in the waiver for a few farmers despite the launch of the third phase was due to various reasons pertaining to Aadhar cards, passbook details, loan accounts or errors in the details given by the bankers, and those with loans exceeding Rs 2 lakh.