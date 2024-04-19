Telangana: Congress candidate for Bhuvanagiri LS seat booked for land grabbing

Hyderabad: Adibatla police has filed a case against Congress Bhuvanagiri Lok Sabha candidate Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy for his alleged involvement in a land grabbing case. The case was filed against the Congress candidate on April 13 following a court’s directions.

A woman, Radhika, had filed a complaint alleging that Kiran Kumar had usurped her land measuring 200 square yards in Ragannaguda.

Speaking with Siasat.com, Adibatla SHO S Raghavender Reddy said that it was a civil dispute which the police will verify and investigate. He said that Kiran Kumar has been in the possession of that land since 2003. However, the complainant has the documents showing she owns the land since 2015.

Kiran Kumar has been booked under Section 447 (criminal trespass), Section 427 (loss or damage to property), and Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.