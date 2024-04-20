Telangana: Congress, CPI join hands for LS polls to protect ‘secular fabric’

Hyderabad: CPI state secretary Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao has announced that to prevent communal forces like the BJP from gaining ground in the state, CPI will work together with the Congress in the coming general elections.

Deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka, who had discussions with CPM leadership on Friday, April 19, held discussions with CPI leadership at Maqdoom Bhavan in Hyderabad on Saturday, where he sought the support of the communist parties.

Addressing the media, Vikramarka said that to protect the secular fabric of Telangana, the welfare of the people, the development of the state, and to prevent communal forces, a decision has been taken by both parties to cruise together in the coming elections in all the 17 Lok Sabha segments.

“I request all the Congress and CPI cadres across the state to work together to prevent the communal BJP from entering the state, by standing strong and working collectively,” Vikramarka urged.