Telangana: CPI, CPM join Uttam in Congress campaign for Nalgonda seat

Hyderabad: Top leaders of CPI and CPI (M) and their cadre on Thursday, April 18, joined the Congress campaign led by Civil Supplies and Irrigation minister Capt N Uttam Kumar Reddy in Kodad in favour of Congress candidate K Raghuveer Reddy from Nalgonda Lok Sabha constituency.

“I extend a warm welcome to the leaders of CPI and CPI (M) who have joined our election campaign in support of the Congress candidate. I thank them for their support to the Congress in this significant battle to uphold democracy in our country,” stated Uttam Kumar Reddy while addressing a massive gathering in Kodad.

Uttam Kumar Reddy highlighted the significant message conveyed by the Left parties’ decision, emphasizing the unity of secular forces in Telangana against communal threats.

He expressed concern over the “erosion” of democratic pillars during the tenure of the BJP-led government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, over the past decade.

Reddy warned that the “unchecked continuation” of BJP rule in upcoming elections could result in the complete dismantling of the democratic framework.

He attributed the BJP’s electoral successes to the “fragmentation among secular factions.”

“However, the formation of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), spearheaded by the Congress party and comprising 41 political entities, has effectively neutralized BJP’s tactic of exploiting divisions for political gain,” he added.

He confidently predicted that the Congress-led INDIA coalition is poised for victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, with Rahul Gandhi positioned to assume the role of India’s next Prime Minister. He forecasted that the BJP-led NDA would not cross even 200 in the seats tally.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said that democracy was reinstated in Telangana following the establishment of the Congress government in December of the previous year.

He criticized the former BRS government, led by former chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, for collaborating with the Modi government to “undermine democracy and erode constitutional principles.”

He expressed confidence that, with the active support of the CPI and CPI (M), the Congress party would replicate its success in the Assembly elections, securing victory in 15 out of 17 Assembly seats.

He earnestly appealed to leaders and members of the CPI and CPI (M) across Telangana state to throw their support behind the Congress candidates in their respective constituencies and actively participate in the election campaign.