Telangana: Congress gives Warangal LS ticket to Kavya Srihari

Kavya and her father Kadiam Srihari, who won the Station Ghanpur seat from the BRS, joined the Congress a day earlier.

Kadiyam Srihari and Kadiyam Kavya joining the Congress.

Hyderabad: The Congress’ on Monday nominated Kavya Srihari, the daughter of Ghanpur Station MLA ex-Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) deputy chief minister Kadiam Srihari for the Warangal Lok Sabha seat.

The father-daughter duo had quit the BRS and joined the Congress a day earlier, days after it was reported that Srihari was unhappy with the BRS leadership. Their departure is a big jolt to the BRS, which has seen a spate of defections over the past few weeks.

Kavya was in fact announced as the BRS candidate on March 13 by BRS supremo and ex-Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR). Hours after Kavya dropped herself as the BRS candidate, Kadiam Srihari announced he was leaving the BRS, and both of them joined the Congress on March 31.

A handful of BRS MPs have shifted to the Bharatiya Janata Party or the Congress, while Srihari and another MLA, Danam Nagender, have joined the grand old party. Telangana has a total of 17 Lok Sabha seats. In the 2019 general elections, the BRS won nine seats, while the Congress and BJP won three and four seats.

