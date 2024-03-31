Telangana: BRS senior Kadiyam Srihari, daughter join Congress

Hyderabad: Telangana former deputy chief minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) senior leader Kadiyam Srihari and his daughter Kadiyam Kavya joined the Congress on Sunday, March 31.

They were welcomed into the party by AICC Telangana in-charge Deepa Dasmunsi and chief minister A Revanth Reddy.

The development can be termed as a serious jolt to the pink party, especially in the Warangal district.

This comes one day after GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi ditched the BRS and joined the Congress officially on Saturday, March 30.

Also Read Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi joins Congress

The Kadiyam family’s decision to join the Congress comes despite the BRS naming Kavya as its candidate from Warangal Parliament seat for the upcoming LS polls.

Between 2014-18, Srihari served as the deputy chief minister and the education minister in the KCR led state cabinet.

(This is a developing story. The latest version will be updated).