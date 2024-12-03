Telangana Congress govt celebrates anniversary, lists achievements

Hyderabad: The Congress government in Telangana is celebrating its first anniversary in office, highlighting significant achievements and expenditures aimed at welfare and development.

Between December 7, 2023, and November 30, 2024, the government reported spending Rs 61,194 crore on various welfare schemes and an additional Rs 9,888 crore specifically for the benefit of backward classes (BCs), scheduled castes (SCs), scheduled tribes (STs), minorities, women, and children.

Among the key achievements, Telangana stands out as the only state in India to have waived Rs 21,000 crore in crop loans for 25 lakh farmers within a year of taking office, a press release from the government said.

Additionally, the government claims to have created over 50,000 government jobs, marking a record for job allocations in a single year. In terms of agricultural production, the state achieved a remarkable 1.53 crore metric tonnes of paddy production in one crop season. Farmers benefited from a bonus of Rs 500 per quintal for fine variety paddy, along with assurances of free 24×7 power supply, it added.

On the urban development front, the government said that significant initiatives are underway.

“The Musi River rejuvenation project is being implemented to restore lakes and halt encroachments. Furthermore, Hyderabad is set to undergo substantial structural changes with plans to replace over 3,000 petrol and diesel buses with electric buses in a phased manner,” it said.

The government has also announced plans for the world’s largest Gandhi statue at Bapu Ghat and initiated steps to bring an additional 21 tmc of Godavari river water to Hyderabad for drinking purposes.

A master plan is being developed for a new city in Mucherla.

In education, the government stated that it is establishing a skill university and South India’s largest sports university, along with integrated residential schools that will provide world-class facilities for marginalized communities.

“These initiatives aim to uplift Dalit, tribal, OBC, and minority students by offering them access to high-quality education,” it added.

Additionally, various programs aimed at women’s empowerment are being implemented.

The government is providing loans and financial support to self-help groups and entrepreneurs to help women achieve financial independence and become successful business owners.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has emphasized the government’s commitment to transforming Telangana into “a truly future state” through these initiatives.