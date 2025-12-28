Telangana Congress govt has pushed Palamuru back into distress: KTR

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Sunday, December 28, accused the the ruling Congress of reversing the development achieved in the Palamuru district and pushing it back “into distress and large-scale migration”.

He alleged that despite of being in power for two years, the incumbent Telangana government did not complete even 10 percent of the works in the region.

Addressing a meeting of newly elected Sarpanches in Nagar Kurnool, KTR said that the Congress government had failed to carry forward key irrigation and development projects, “undoing years of progress made during the BRS regime”.

“Palamuru was made green and prosperous under KCR’s leadership. Today, without even lifting a handful of soil, the Chief Minister is indulging in irresponsible and abusive rhetoric. Congress has once again turned Palamuru into a migration district by stalling projects and drying up irrigation,” KTR said, according to a press release from his office.

The BRS working president claimed that nearly 90 per cent of the Palamuru project works were completed during the previous government when his father and party president K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) was the chief minister. KTR added that KCR will soon visit Palamuru and also announced that the ex-CM is preparing for another phase of “struggle” to protect the Palamuru–Rangareddy project to safeguard Telangana’s water interests.

He also alleged that farmers are being forced to plead for urea fertiliser, standing in long queues even during cold conditions. “Revanth Reddy has no concern for farmers. During KCR’s tenure, there was never a shortage of urea, and farmers received fertilisers as per their needs,” he claimed.

KTR also alleged that there is a tacit understanding between the Congress and BJP in Telangana, stating that neither party was questioning the failures of the other.