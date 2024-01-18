Telangana: Congress govt working with Adani on BJP’s orders, says KTR

Hyderabad: A day after Adani Group announced its investments worth Rs 12,400 crores in Telangana, Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader KT Rama Rao alleged that the Congress-led Telangana government was working with Adani on Bharatiya Janata Party’s orders.

His remarks came during the BRS’ Parliamentary election preparatory meeting for the Mahabubnagar district held at Telangana Bhavan on Thursday, January 18.

“Congress fights Adani in Delhi but why is it working together in Telangana? Rahul Gandhi says Modi and Adani are one. Even Revanth Reddy as chief minister said Pradhani (PM) and Adani are one in the Congress’ national summit. He is now hobnobbing with him in Davos. This is opportunistic and low-level politics,” he said.

KTR questioned the Congress’ “change in attitude” towards Adani after acquiring power in the state. His remarks came a day after the Adani Group announced its investments worth Rs 12400 crores in the state across multiple businesses.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy met with Adani Group Chairman, Gautam Adani at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.

The Adani Group exchanged four MOUs with the state government for investments in Telangana over the next few years.

Speaking further, he slammed the grand old party for failing to deliver on the poll guarantees that it promised to win in the Assembly elections.

“The total number of promises made by the Congress are at 420. It is our (BRS) duty to remind both the people and the ruling party regarding them,” he said, adding that if this situation continues, “people will revolt against the state government.”