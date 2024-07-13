Telangana: Congress’ Kurien committee ends enquiry on LS losses

Hyderabad: The Kurien Committee constituted by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) to study the reasons for the Congress’ defeat in certain Lok Sabha segments in the recently concluded general elections has completed its study of the issue on Friday.

For the past couple of days, the committee members headed by PJ Kurien, have been eliciting the reasons for Congress’ dismal performance in the general elections, though it has managed to form the government in Telagana.

The Kurien committee gave 30 minutes to each of the 16 candidates who contested in the Lok Sabha elections. The committee will be submitting its final report to the party high command on July 21.

Advisor to the state government Mohammed Ali Shabbir, who explained the reasons for the Congress’ defeat in Nizamabad Lok Sabha segment to the Committee, informed the visiting delegation that BRS agents in the Kamareddy assembly constituency had left the polling booths after 8 am on the polling day, which he said, “exposed” the secret pact between the BJP and BRS in the Lok Sabha elections.

He said that the committee was keen to know the difference in the votes polled during the assembly elections and the general elections in each assembly constituency under the Nizamabad Lok Sabha segment in Telangana.

He informed them that though BRS’ Pocharam Srinivas Reddy was able to get a majority of 27,000 votes in Banswada in the assembly election, BRS has seen a slump by 18,000 votes in the same assembly constituency in the Lok Sabha election in Telangana.

He also underlined that Congress received a majority of 17,000 votes in the Nizamabad urban constituency in the general elections.

As per reports, the Committee has received a mixed response from Congress’ candidates and others on the grand old party’s performance in the Lok Sabha elections.