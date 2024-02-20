Telangana: Congress leader Hanumanth Rao calls for ECI to disqualify BRS  

Hyderabad: In a letter to the Election Commission of India (ECI), former MP V. Hanumantha Rao has raised concerns over the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government’s alleged corruption in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KILS) project. His letter advocates for the disqualification of the BRS from participating in elections in Telangana until the debt is fully repaid or at least until the year 2035-36.

“In the circumstances of such serious nature I strongly feel that the ECI must have the power to deregister a political party in case of violation of the mandatory conditions for registration and breach of laws,” Hanumantha Rao said.

Citing a recent report by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG), he highlighted accusations of graft, pointing to the project’s increasing costs and resulting financial strain on Telangana’s economy. The project, initially estimated at Rs 1,41,544 crores, has left the state with a staggering debt of Rs 2,52,048 crores, according to the CAG report, he said.