TSPSC group 1 notification issued: Know how EWS reservation can be availed

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) released the group 1 notification on Monday, outlining details such as the number of posts, EWS, and other reservations.

The application submission deadline is March 14, 2024.

EWS reservation details in TSPSC group 1 notification

Out of 563 total vacancies for TSPSC Group 1 posts, 49 are reserved for EWS candidates. To avail of the reservation, candidates must obtain an income certificate for the preceding financial year issued by revenue authorities, not below the rank of Tahsildar, showing the family’s total income.

EWS candidates will receive a five-year age relaxation, but there is no relaxation in qualifying marks as applicable to SC, ST, OBC, and PH categories.

Also Read Fresher hiring sentiment in Hyderabad experiencing an upswing: Report

Candidates for most vacancies need a bachelor’s degree, while specific field qualifications are required for some posts.

For the Regional Transport Office post, a degree in Mechanical Engineering or Automobile Engineering is necessary. Similarly, Assistant Commissioners of Labour require a degree in Arts, Commerce, Science, or Engineering.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online (click here) for TSPSC Group 1 recruitments.

For more details on EWS reservation, eligibility etc, candidates can read below TSPSC group 1 notification.

Also Read Google building its largest campus outside the US in Hyderabad

The preliminary examination is scheduled for May/June 2024, and the Main examination is set for September/October 2024.