Sangareddy: Special Operation Team (SOT) police raided a farmhouse on Thursday, which reportedly is owned by a Congress leader, in Kolluru in Ramachandrapuram Mandal.

The police caught 13 gamblers while they were allegedly playing cards and apprehended them.

They also seized an amount of Rs 13.50 lakh from them. The owner of the farmhouse turned out to be Congress Leader, Raju Goud, as reported. Details are further awaited on this incident.