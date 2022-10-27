Telangana: Pensioners must submit verification documents by March 31 of next year

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Thursday urged state government pensioners to submit necessary documents by March 31, 2023.

Pensioners from Hyderabad and Secunderabad are required to submit the verification certificate along with an attested passport-size photo, which is attested by a gazetted officer employed with the Telangana government.

The documents may be submitted via post or in person. Pensioners may also use the T-APP Folio mobile application or at Mee-Seva by using the biometric method and the Aadhar card. They may also use the Jeevan Praman website. Preference will be given to pensioners who submit their certificates via the T-APP.

The application process will be open from November 1.