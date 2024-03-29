Telangana Congress leaders meet BRS’s Kadiyam Srihari, daughter Kavya

Kavya pulled out as the BRS's candidate from Warangal for the upcoming Lok Sabha Polls yesterday.

Telangana Congress leaders meet BRS's Kadiyam Srihari, daughter Kavya

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress leaders, Friday, March 29, met Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and former Deputy chief minister Kadiyam Srihari and his daughter Kavya, who pulled out as the BRS’s candidate from Warangal for the upcoming Lok Sabha Polls.

She informed her decision to withdraw from the contest in a letter to BRS President and former chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday. This has since sparked rumours of the BRS leader joining Congress.

Kavya, daughter of senior BRS leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Kadiyam Srihari, wrote that recent media reports about party leaders regarding allegations of corruption, encroachments, and phone tapping and liquor scams have damaged the party’s image.

She also mentioned that the lack of coordination and cooperation among BRS leaders in the district caused more damage to the party.

While thanking KCR for giving her an opportunity by naming her as the party candidate, she explained the reasons for her decision to withdraw from the contest.

The BRS had decided to field Kavya after denying the ticket to sitting MP Pasunuri Dayakar. Peeved over this, Dayakar has joined the Congress.

Dayakar was elected in 2015 and 2019 from Warangal, a seat reserved for Scheduled Castes.

The latest blow for the BRS came after a series of defections by party leaders including five sitting MPs and a sitting MLA to either the Congress or the BJP since it lost power about four months ago.

