Telangana: Congress MLC Jeevan Reddy’s key aide murdered in Jagtial

Hyderabad: Congress MLC T Jeevan Reddy’s close aide, former MPTC Maru Gangareddy aged 58, was brutally murdered in Jagtial district’s Jabithapur.

The incident reportedly occurred on Sunday morning when a man named Santosh hit Gangareddy with a car and then stabbed him with a knife. Despite being rushed to the hospital by locals, Gangareddy succumbed to his injuries.

In response to this heinous act, Jeevan Reddy staged a protest with his supporters near the old bus stand in Jagtial. He expressed his outrage over the lack of protection for Congress leaders, questioning the attitude of the police department.

“When Congress leaders have no protection, what’s the point?” he asked.

Reddy further questioned whether there was a BRS government in Jagtial and a Congress government in Telangana.