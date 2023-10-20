Telangana: Congress moves EC over BJP leader’s appointment as Guv

Hyderabad: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) on Thursday, October 19 moved to the Election Commission against the appointment of senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nallu Indrasena Reddy as the Governor of Tripura by the Centre.

In a letter addressed to the CEO, Rajiv Kumar, the TPCC election committee chairman, G Niranjan said the appointment of a Telangana BJP leader as the Governor was against the model code of conduct, as the state assembly elections in Telangana were announced on September 10.

Indrasena Reddy had served as the state president of the BJP in the undivided Andhra Pradesh twice from 1985 to 1989 and again from 1999 to 2004 and was appointed as the Governor by a notification issued by President Drouadi Murmu on Wednesday night.

Speaking to the media, Niranjan said, “According to the MCC, no appointments should be made during the enforcement of the code in a state. As such, the appointment of Indrasena Reddy as Tripura Governor will attract the MCC as he is from Telangana which is going to polls on November 30.”

Stating that the Rashtrapathi Bhavan had ignored the MCC, the Congress leader alleged that the appointment had been made to influence the voters in Telangana.

Niranjan further appealed to the CEC to initiate steps to withdraw this appointment.

On the other hand, the Telangana BJP spokesperson K Krishnasagar Rao ridiculed the Congress leaders for making an issue out of a non-issue.

“A governor is a constitutional position and is not an official appointment. So, it doesn’t come under the purview of MCC,” he said.

He pointed out that there had been transfers and appointments of new judges to the high courts in various states during the elections and asked if this was also against the MCC.