Telangana Congress MP demands legal status for domestic workers in LS

Telangana Congress MP Mallu Ravi urges Centre to recognise domestic workers as labourers, ensure minimum wages, social security, and adopt ILO Convention 189.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 24th March 2026 10:49 am IST|   Updated: 24th March 2026 11:46 am IST
Telangana MP speaking in parliament about debate rights and free speech issues.
Congress MP Mallu Ravi

Congress MP from Nagarkurnool, Mallu Ravi, on Monday, March 23, urged the central government to enact a comprehensive law to ensure the welfare of domestic workers across India.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, he emphasised the need to formally recognise domestic workers as part of the organised labour force.

He stated that domestic workers should be legally recognised as workers and be guaranteed minimum wages, fair working conditions, and protection under labour laws.

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Highlighting their vulnerable status, Ravi said millions of domestic workers remain outside the scope of existing legal safeguards.

The MP also called for the establishment of a social security system, including health benefits, insurance, and pension support. He further demanded the creation of a grievance redressal mechanism to address complaints and workplace issues faced by domestic workers.

Ravi cites ILO Convention 189

Referring to global standards, Mallu Ravi urged the government to ratify and implement the International Labour Organisation’s Convention 189.

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The convention, adopted in 2011, sets international standards for domestic workers by recognising them as formal workers and ensuring rights such as minimum wages, regulated working hours, weekly rest, social security, and protection from abuse.

He noted that adopting the convention would help align India’s labour policies with global norms and provide dignity, protection, and legal support to domestic workers.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 24th March 2026 10:49 am IST|   Updated: 24th March 2026 11:46 am IST

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