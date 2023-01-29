Telangana Congress offers support to beedi workers in the state

Hyderabad: Former Minister and ex-leader of opposition in Telangana Legislative Council Mohammed Ali Shabbir on Sunday assured the beedi workers that the Congress party would provide all required assistance to protect their livelihood, health and survival.

As part of the ‘Haath Se Haath Jodo’ Abhiyan, Shabbir Ali held an interactive session with beedi workers, thekedar and others related to the industry at Kamareddy District Congress Committee.

Speaking on the occasion, Shabbir Ali said that nearly seven lakh workers were employed by 14 major Beedi industries in Telangana. However, the BJP government at the Centre and the BRS Govt in the State did nothing to eradicate poverty among beedi workers or address their health concerns.

Referring to a recent study done on the condition of beedi workers of Telangana, he said the workers were getting poor wages, facing exploitation by middlemen and they have no social security. He said lakhs of workers were forced to continue with the Beedi industry as they do not have any alternative means of livelihood.

Shabbir Ali said the workers, mainly women, were dependent on Beedi rolling for their livelihood. He said most of the beedi workers were suffering from serious health problems. However, he said they have no access to medical facilities. At least there is no ESI hospital for Beedi workers anywhere in the country, including Kamareddy.

The Congress leader slammed the BJP at the Centre for imposing 28 per cent GST on the Beedi industry. He said that the move was intended for crippling the entire industry although it employs lakhs of people. Further, he alleged that the Modi Govt was targeting the poor Beedi workers in the name of discouraging tobacco.

“Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, had a detailed interaction with the Beedi workers to understand their problems. He had promised that the next Congress government will remove the GST from the Beedi industry.”

Shabbir Ali said that the Beedi workers work hard for nearly 19 hours hour every day to earn their livelihood. Despite so much hard work, due to rising inflation, most of them do not even get a proper meal every day.

The Congress leader said that the Central collects about Rs 100 crores annually from the Beedi industry in Telangana state in the form of cess. But there are no schemes to help the workers when they are in trouble. He demanded that the Center fix proper wages for the Beedi workers and provide PF cards to all workers attached to the Beedi industry. He said the Minimum Wages Act should be implemented and the wages of Beedi workers should be increased.