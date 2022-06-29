Telangana Congress protests against arrest of activist Teesta Selvatad

Hyderabad: Members of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) on Wednesday held a dharna (sit-in) at Gun park in protest of the arrest of activist Teesta Selvatad, former IPS officers RB Sreekumar and Sanjeev Bhatt.

Members of the Congress party demanded the immediate release of the activists, who were arrested for allegedly “conspiring by fabricating evidence” to implicate that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2002, was directly involved in the devastating Godhra riots which led to the death of thousands, mostly Muslims.

Also Read Protest against Teesta Setalvad arrest

“Arrests like these are being made to intimidate activists. SIT official Raghavan was appointed as the ambassador to Cyprus as a reward for his report that there was no evidence that Modi was involved in the 2002 Gujarat massacre of 1,200 people,” said AICC member Judson Bakka.

They added that Justice Krishna Iyer testified that several Gujarat officials in the Citizens’ Commission were involved in the murder case. “Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED), IT, Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) have become Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) affiliates,” they alleged.