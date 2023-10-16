Telangana Congress quits ‘one family, one ticket’ principle; triggers wars in its fold

Hyderabad: Congress has once again dumped its famed Udaipur Declaration of “one family, one ticket.”

Mynampally Hanumanth Rao, Malkajgiri MLA, who quit Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) recently after the party denied ticket to his son, Mynampally Rohit Rao for Medak assembly seat, had his way in the Congress party.

Lucky Hanumantha Rao

Hanumantha Rao not only got Malkajgiri Assembly ticket; he ensured his son Mynampally Rohit got Medak assembly ticket.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) announced the tickets in consultation with Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee headed by A Revanth Reddy.

AICC announced first list of 55 candidates out of 119 assembly constituencies in Telangana State, where the party is trying hard to capture power on the lines of neighbouring Karnataka.

Mynampally Hanumantha Rao had joined Congress recently after going hammer and tongs against the BRS leadership, especially Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao.

First list kicks up row

Congress first list kicked up a furor in the party leading to public scuffles, protests over denial of tickets to some Congress leaders who expected tickets.

Gandhi Bhavan, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) headquarters, saw vociferous protests from party leaders, including some from Old City of Hyderabad, who were denied tickets.

Infact, Hanumantha Rao’s two tickets had created a stir in the Congress party.

Rao joins on Sept 29, gets two tickets

Hanumantha Rao, son Rohit and ex MLA Vemula Veeresham joined Congress party in New Delhi on September 29 in the presence of AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and A Revanth Reddy.

Rao, publicly accused Finance Minister T Harish Rao of backing sitting MLA Padma Devender Reddy for Medak Assembly ticket instead of his son, who did “yeoman public service” in the constituency during COVID-19 pandemic.

In fact, Hanumantha Rao indulged in character assassination of Harish Rao. However, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao ruled out giving ticket to son and left the choice to him to contest from Malkajgiri or not. Rao decided to quit BRS and joined Congress.

Udaipur Declaration

“The principle of “one person, one post” should be followed. Likewise, the principle of “one family, one ticket” should also be ensured. In case another member of the family is politically active, they will be considered for a ticket only after five years of organizational experience,” the AICC Udaipur Nav Sankalp declaration of May 15, 2022 says.

Congress announced wide-ranging organisational reforms, including more tickets to those less than 50 years of age and enforcing ‘one person, one post’ and ‘one family, one ticket’ rules with riders at Udaipur.

Riders in declaration

A senior Congress leader however clarified AICC put riders on one family, one post. “No person should hold one party position for more than five years to give opportunity to new people. Congress decided to apply ‘1 person, 1 post’, ‘1 family, 1 ticket’ rules with riders. Ticket for second family member could be given only after 5 years of party work. Also, fifty percent representation should be given to those below 50 years of age at all levels of organisation,” he said.

However, the rider of five years of organisational experience ensured two-ticket norm goes for a toss since every party leader seeking ticket for son, daughter, wife, brother and close relatives asserts that they have been working for the party for a long time.

In fact, tight connections and money power matters more in getting tickets.

Uttam, Padmavathi get tickets

N Uttam Kumar Reddy, former TPCC president got Huzur Nagar Assembly ticket while his wife N Padmavathi Reddy bagged Kodad ticket. Padmavathi had been in the party for long and served as MLA too. The one family one ticket norm doesn’t apply to her.

Another ex-Minister and senior Congress leader K Jana Reddy ensured his son K Jayaveer Reddy got Nagarjuna Sagar ticket in his place. He is likely to contest Lok Sabha polls, it is learnt.

In fact, many seniors sought tickets for kin in their place while some insisted on two tickets.

Congress also fielded three senior Lok Sabha members A Revanth Reddy (Malkajgiri), Komatireddy Venkat Reddy (Bhuvanagiri) and N Uttam Kumar Reddy (Nalgonda) to contest assembly elections.

Revanth appeals for clam

Revanth Reddy, who drew flak from those who failed to get tickets and for giving tickets to rank new-comers said he understood the pain and anguish of party leaders who could not get tickets.

“I can understand the pain and anger of some leaders who were denied tickets. I have to follow AICC. As head of party, I will accept bouquets and brickbats. I request all the party leaders and workers to be calm since party will recognise each and every party worker and leader once in power,” Revanth Reddy said.

First list rocks Gandhi Bhavan

AICC first list of candidates for Telangana Assembly elections rocked Gandhi Bhavan, the Congress party headquarters in Hyderabad, and other parts of the State. Party leaders staged protests over denial of tickets to some of the aspirants while some aspirants wept, abused and accused party leadership of selling tickets to money bags.

TPCC and Congress High Command drew flak from several senior party leaders who were denied assembly tickets including former APCC president Ponnala Laxmaiah.

Ponnala says he quit Cong over respect

Ponnala who quit Congress decided to join BRS. In a swift move and fishing in troubled waters, Municipal Administration and IT Minister K T Rama Rao and other BRS leaders personally met Ponnala Laxmaiah and invited him to join BRS.

“I decided to quit since I have no respect in the party. Respect, not post is important for me,” Ponnala Laxmaiah said.

Demand for Congress assembly tickets in Telangana State had gone up and the party, its leaders are in upbeat mood following big win in neighbouring Karnataka State. Telangana leadership expects a similar miracle to happen in Telangana.

Long list of two ticket seekers from family

List of ticket seekers and two ticket seekers in Congress is long. Families who sought two tickets include K Jana Reddy’s eldest son K Raghuveer Reddy has sought Nagarjuna Sagar/Miryalaguda ticket while youngest son applied for Nagarjuna Sagar.

Damodar Raja Narasimha, Permanent invitee for the Congress Working Committee (CWC), who got Andole (SC) constituency ticket, has pitched for his daughter Trisha. Mulug MLA Danasari Anasuya Seethakka, who got Mulugu ST ticket tried for her son Danasari Surya from Pinapaka. Konda Murali and Konda Surekha, senior couple, sought two tickets—Surekha for Warangal East and Murali wants Parkal ticket.

Former Minister P Janardhan Reddy’s son, P Vishnuvardhan Reddy and sister corporator P Vijaya Reddy are vying for tickets. Vishnuvardhan Reddy wants Jubilee Hills, while sister Vijaya Reddy is seeking ticket for Khairtabad Assembly constituency.

Anjan Kumar Yadav, ex-Secunderabad MP who got Musheerabad Assembly ticket wants a ticket for his son and TPCC Youth Congress general secretary Anil Kumar.

Congress party is always in the news—It could be Good, Bad or Ugly or all three together.