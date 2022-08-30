Telangana: Congress’ Rashed Khan accused of hate speech summoned by cops

Rashid khan has been booked under the IPC section 153 (A), 505 (2), and 504.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 30th August 2022 9:39 pm IST
Congress party member Rashed Khan (Facebook)

Hyderabad: After activist Syed Abdahu Quadri was arrested on charges of alleged hate speech, during a protest against Raja Singh for his derogatory remarks on Prophet, Congress leader Rashid Khan was also booked for his offensive comments and for promoting hatred between Hindus and Muslims.

he has been asked to appear before an investigating officer at the Cyber Crime Police Station, on September 1 at 10:30 am.

Rashid khan has been booked under sections 153 (A) (Whoever commits an offence specified in sub-section), 505 (2), and 504 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The commissioner of police said that the investigation is in progress and strict legal action will be taken against him.

According to the probe order issued by the Cybercrime police, Rashed Khan has been directed to comply with all the following directions.

On August 25, suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh from Goshamahal constituency was arrested for the second time on Thursday. Singh was arrested under the Preventive Detention Act (PD Act) for his derogatory comments against Prophet Muhammad in a YouTube video.

The city police arrested T Raja Singh three days after multiple cases were filed against him for making remarks against Prophet Muhammad in a Youtube video that led to massive protests across Hyderabad.

