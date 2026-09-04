Telangana Congress stages ‘Kumbhakarna’ protest targeting KCR

Hyderabad: The Congress on Friday, September 4, held the “Kumbhakarna” protest in Hyderabad, targeting Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and former chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who the party alleged has restricted himself to his farmhouse.

The protest displayed a large poster showing KCR dressed as ‘Kumbhakarna’, likening him to Ravana’s brother in the epic Ramayana, who was cursed to sleep for six months straight.

Starting from the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee head office at the Gandhi Bhavan as part of the party’s celebration of 1,000 days in office, a march was carried out to Gun Park. The protestors accused KCR of remaining away from public life for 1,000 days.

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Congress leaders in Hyderabad displayed a giant poster depicting former Telangana CM KCR as ‘Kumbhakarna’. Khairatabad DCC president Motha Rohit accused KCR of staying away from public life for nearly 1,000 days despite being Leader of Opposition. pic.twitter.com/i0UkPiyFCR — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 4, 2026

The Congress used the name ‘Kumbhakarna’ to target KCR, saying K in his name stands for Kumbhakarna.

The Congress leaders also alleged that KCR had been drawing a salary while enjoying high security and staying at his farmhouse.

Khairatabad District Congress Committee President Motha Rohit accused KCR of being away from public life for 1,000 days. In a video shared on social media, Rohit said, “The Congress government has completed 1,000 days in office, and the honourable Leader of the Opposition, KCR, has not been seen in Telangana for the past 1,000 days.”

He added that the people of Telangana have given KCR the responsible position of Leader of the Opposition. “However, KCR, for the past thousand days, has not come out. He is sleeping in his farmhouse. We demand that he come out. He has to represent the people of Telangana,” Rohit said.