Telangana: Congress starts ‘BRS & BJP two sides of same coin’ campaign

Hyderabad: The Telangana Congress on Saturday, November 18, began a coin campaign with the faces of BRS chief and Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Prime Minister Narendra Modi minted on them to take the idea that “the BRS and the BJP represent two sides of the same coin” into the voters.

The Telangana National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), the student body affiliated with the grand old party has initiated this campaign, distributing a specially crafted coin resembling a typical one, aiming to convey a message to the public.

The party plans to expand this campaign throughout the state in the forthcoming days.

Telangana is going to the ballot on November 30.