Telangana Congress suspends MLC Teenmaar Mallanna

The action against Mallanna was taken after he burnt a copy of the caste survey alleging the data was manipulated to protect EWS reservations.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Updated: 1st March 2025 1:01 pm IST
Showcause notice to Congress MLC Teenmar Mallanna for burning caste survey report
Congress MLC Teenmar Mallanna

The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) on Saturday, March 1, suspended its MLC Chintapandu Naveen Kumar aka Teenmaar Mallanna over alleged anti-party activities.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

The action was taken against Mallanna after he failed to respond to a show cause notice by the party for criticising the state caste census survey report.

Earlier last month, the Congress MLC Mallanna burnt a copy of the comprehensive socio-economic, political, caste, education and employment survey alleging the data was manipulated to protect the reservations of economically weaker sections (EWS) while bringing down the reservation of the Backward Classes (BC).

MS Creative School
Also Read
Showcause notice to Congress MLC Teenmar Mallanna for burning caste survey report

Reacting to the notice, Teenmar Mallanna said that the showcase notice would not change his views of the Telangana caste census. “Who are you to give me notices? If they try to threaten me, it won’t work,” he said.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Updated: 1st March 2025 1:01 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button