Telangana Congress suspends MLC Teenmaar Mallanna

The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) on Saturday, March 1, suspended its MLC Chintapandu Naveen Kumar aka Teenmaar Mallanna over alleged anti-party activities.

The action was taken against Mallanna after he failed to respond to a show cause notice by the party for criticising the state caste census survey report.

Earlier last month, the Congress MLC Mallanna burnt a copy of the comprehensive socio-economic, political, caste, education and employment survey alleging the data was manipulated to protect the reservations of economically weaker sections (EWS) while bringing down the reservation of the Backward Classes (BC).

Reacting to the notice, Teenmar Mallanna said that the showcase notice would not change his views of the Telangana caste census. “Who are you to give me notices? If they try to threaten me, it won’t work,” he said.