Telangana: Congress to form coordination committee to link high command with PCC

Hyderabad: The Congress High Command has revealed plans to establish a coordination committee in Telangana, acting as a liaison between the Pradesh Congress Committee and the high command for the upcoming Assembly elections. Alongside the state’s Pradesh Congress Committee, a Political Affairs Committee has already been formed, comprising central leaders of the party.

A committee led by Jana Reddy has been tasked with approving the induction of leaders from other parties, while an election campaign committee and an election strategy preparation committee are also in place. In addition to these committees, the high command intends to create a coordination committee, playing a neutral role as a bridge between the party and the high command.

The primary objective of forming this committee is to ensure the effective implementation of high command decisions and prevent power struggles among leaders during the elections. The matter is expected to be discussed during an upcoming meeting between senior leaders and the high command next week, where a decision will be made regarding the committee’s chairman. Several senior leaders are being considered by the high command for this role, including K. Jana Reddy, Mohammed Ali Shabbir, Uttam Kumar Reddy, and D. Sridhar Babu. The leadership position will be assigned to an individual who is acceptable to all factions within the party.

Notably, Revanth Reddy has proposed the names of Jana Reddy and Mohammed Ali Shabbir. It is speculated that Mohammed Ali Shabbir may be appointed as the convener of the Political Affairs Committee. Ultimately, the choice of an undisputed leader for the coordination committee chairmanship will be determined by the high command.

The establishment of a coordination committee reflects the Congress party is serious to streamline communication, foster unity, and ensure a cohesive approach in Telangana’s upcoming Assembly elections. The committee’s role as a neutral mediator is expected to help facilitate smooth decision-making and cohesive coordination between the Pradesh Congress Committee and the high command.