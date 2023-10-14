Telangana Congress to release ‘Minority Declaration’ after October 25

Hyderabad: The Congress party will release its Minority Declaration for the upcoming Telangana Assembly elections soon after the Dussehra festival.

The decision was taken by the Minority Declaration Draft Committee of the Telangana Pradesh Congress.

According to Zafar Javeed, the Vice-President of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee and draft committee convener, “The committee has decided to call suggestions from all Muslim and Christian religious, welfare and educational organizations pertaining to their welfare issues.”

The party has so far received several representations from many organizations and will incorporate these in the party manifesto and minority declaration to be released shortly.

He added that the party will also be organizing an interactive session of ‘prominent Congress leaders’ with religious leaders of these communities. Not only will their suggestions be solicited but also the support of these organizations and communities for the Congress party in the ensuing elections.

According to sources, the Congress party has been working on the probable demands of the minority groups for several weeks but has not yet reached any conclusion.