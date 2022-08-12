Telangana: Congress to tour 175 villages ahead of Munugode by-polls

Hyderabad: In the build-up to the Munugode by-polls, the Congress party plans to tour 175 villages in the district in a bid to retain the seat, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) announced on Thursday.

The grand old party will also organise programs to mark the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on August 20. The AICC campaign committee chairperson Madhu Yashki Goud stated that a padyatra will be organised in Munugode on August 13.

Following the padayatra, a Mandal level meeting will be held on August 16. Munugode will be going for by-elections in the coming days as a result of the resignation by Congress MLA K Rajagopal Reddy. The Congress has delegated Lok Sabha responsibilities to a number of AICC secretaries.