TS EAMCET results released – Here’s how to download

Hyderabad: Telangana State Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy on Friday released the results of the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022.

Out of the total students who appeared in the engineering stream, 80.41 percent of candidates qualified in the test whereas, in AM stream, 88.34 percent of the candidates cleared it.

In the engineering stream, 1,26,140 students qualified out of 1,56,860 who appeared for the test. In AM stream, 71,180 qualified out of 80,575 candidates who appeared for the test.

Hyderabad student bags first rank in TS EAMCET

A student from Hyderabad’s Madhapur, Polu Lakshmi Sai Lohith Reddy bagged the first rank in the TS EAMCET engineering stream. He secured 151.61 marks in the test.

In the AM stream, a girl from Guntur, Juturi Neha secured the first rank. Her marks in the test is 154.14.

How to download TS EAMCET results

TS EAMCET 2022 results can be downloaded from the official website of the convener.