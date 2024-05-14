Telangana: Congress workers ‘attack’ kin of BRS councillor in Nagarkurnool

Hyderabad: In what could be seen as a post-election tremor imitating the violence that occurred in Andhra Pradesh, Congress workers in Achampet of Nagarkurnool district attacked the brother-in-law of a BRS councillor on Tuesday.

According to Achampet police, Sunkari Balakrishna and Lalaiah — both Congress leaders — were not on good terms with each other. On Monday, there was some verbal spat between the two near a polling booth, where Balakrishna had allegedly abused Lalaiah and used casteist slurs.

Congress workers allegedly attack Mahesh, brother of husband of BRS municipal councillor Nirmala in Achampet on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/ZhGwVBB4KA — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 14, 2024

As Balakrishna is the brother of Sunkari Balraju, husband of ward number 2 councillor Nirmala, Lalaiah felt that Balakrishna abused him because he is the brother-in-law of the councillor.

On Tuesday, Lalaiah’s followers barged into Balraju’s house to attack Balakrishna, but ended up attacking Sunkari Mahesh, another brother of Balakrishna.

Also Read Violence mars polls in Andhra Pradesh as TDP, YSRCP workers clash

According to Achampet SI Ramulu, they immediately reached the scene, lathicharged the Congress workers, and stopped the violence before it could turn worse.

Later, BRS workers (Balraju’s followers) blocked a highway in protest against the attack. They shouted slogans against the ruling Congress. Police tried to pacify them, assuring that those responsible for the attack would be brought to book.

According to the sub-inspector, cases were booked against Congress workers for perpetrating the attack.

Congress councillor Srinivas, who addressed the media in Achampet, said that the matter was between two individuals in the same party, and that there was a conspiracy being hatched by BRS to gain political mileage out of it. He said that the police was informed to take action against anybody who may have done wrong in the incident.