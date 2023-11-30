Telangana: Congress workers thrash man at Jangaon polling station

Hyderabad: A man was attacked by Congress workers for trying to vote in a polling booth where ‘he had no voting right’. The incident happened in Jangaon district while polling was underway.

A video of the incident surfaced, showing a group of angry men beating a man while policemen deployed in the polling booth try to save him. The man was dragged outside the polling booth, and eventually let off by the police.

#Congress workers attacked a man for allegedly trying to enter into a poll booth where he doesn’t have a voting right at Janagoan #TelanganaElections #TelanganaElections2023@NewIndianXpress @XpressHyderabad @Kalyan_TNIE pic.twitter.com/GX09ce5E32 — B Kartheek (@KartheekTnie) November 30, 2023

As of 9 am, the state has recorded a voter turnout of 8.52 percent.

A little over 3.26 crore voters will decide the political fortunes of 2,290 candidates. The Election Commission of India has made elaborate arrangements for polling at 35,655 polling stations spread across 33 districts. More than 1.85 lakh polling personnel have been deployed while 22,000 micro observers were monitoring the polling process across the state. Authorities have arranged web casting at 27,094 polling stations across the state.