Telangana constitutes Cabinet sub-committee on six guarantees

Hyderabad: The new Congress government in Telangana has constituted a Cabinet sub-committee to implement six guarantees.

The sub-committee will be headed by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Ministers Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and D. Sridhar Babu will be the members.

Srinivasa Reddy revealed this on Monday while addressing media persons after a review meeting held by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on the applications received during Praja Palana programme which concluded on January 6.

A total of 1.05 crore applications were received across the state during the programme which had started on December 28.

The minister said the officials successfully completed the programme and applications were received in all villages.

Data entry of the applications by 30,000 operators is progressing swiftly. He reiterated that the government is committed to implement the six guarantees in 100 days and would ensure that all eligible people get the benefits under the six guarantees.

Meanwhile, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K.T. Rama Rao accused the Congress of attempting to halt welfare programmes initiated by the previous BRS government.

At a party meeting in Telangana Bhavan, KTR asserted that BRS would stand with the beneficiaries of these programmes and oppose any efforts to dismantle them. He alleged that the Congress government is already freezing bank accounts of selected beneficiaries of Dalit Bandhu, a revolutionary scheme aimed at empowering Dalit families through financial grant of Rs 10 lakh each for their economic self-reliance.

He also criticised the cancellation of the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, designed for house construction for the poor.

“The Congress, despite having ruled for 50 years, has never implemented such innovative welfare programmes. Now, they want to sabotage our initiatives like Dalit Bandhu, Gruha Lakshmi, BC Bandhu, and sheep distribution,” he said.

KTR specifically condemned the alleged backtracking plans of the Congress on Dalit Bandhu, claiming they have forgotten their election promise to increase the grant per family from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 12 lakh.

Furthermore, he cited the abrupt cancellation of the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, despite completing beneficiary identification and necessary proceedings. He vowed to stand by the affected families and fight for their rights.