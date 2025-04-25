Telangana cop among 6 booked for Rs 23 lakh dacoity in Moinabad

Hyderabad: An armed reserve (AR) constable posted with the Cyberabad police commissioner’s escort team and five others have been booked for allegedly looting Rs 23 lakh from a scrap dealer in Moinabad.

According to reports, the Telangana cop, G Shekhar, conspired with his associates identified as Ajay, Mubin, Qutub and others to rob a businessman named Mohammed Imran.

The accused reportedly lured Imran by claiming a farmhouse owner was selling a large quantity of scrap at a low price and told him to bring Rs 23 lakh to finalise the deal. Imran, familiar with Ajay, believed the offer and arrived at the farmhouse with the money in a backpack.

After confirming the cash, the accused allegedly assaulted Imran and his friends, threatened them, and fled with the money. Though warned not to report the incident, Imran filed a complaint later.

Moinabad police have registered a case under sections 310 and 115 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The accused has been detained, and further investigation is ongoing.