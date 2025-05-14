Telangana cop booked for illegal possession of bullets

The alleged favour involved issuing a notice instead of arresting the complainant in a case and allowing him to run his scanning centre without interference, it had said.

Bullets
Representative Image

Hyderabad: A police officer arrested by the Telangana ACB in a bribery case has been booked for alleged illegal possession of bullets, officials have said.

During searches by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) at the home of the arrested officer — a deputy superintendent — 21 bullets and 69 empty cases (shells) were found, they said on Tuesday.

A case has been registered following a complaint by an ACB official.

The ACB on Monday said it arrested two police personnel — a deputy superintendent and an inspector — in Suryapet town for allegedly demanding a bribe from a complainant in exchange for an official favour.

Suryapet deputy superintendent and town police station inspector were arrested after they allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 25 lakh from the complainant, which they later reduced to Rs 16 lakh at his request, the ACB had said in a release.

The alleged favour involved issuing a notice instead of arresting the complainant in a case and allowing him to run his scanning centre without interference, it had said.

