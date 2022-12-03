Telangana: Cops arrest five Maoist militia members in Cherla

Hyderabad: The Kothagudem police arrested five militia members of the outlawed CPI party (Communist Party of India, Maoist) in the district’s Cherla Mandal on Saturday.

“A joint operation by Cherla police and special party personnel along with CRPF 81Bn and CRPF 141Bn led to their apprehension in Yerrampadu forest in the mandal,” said superintendent of police, Dr Vineeth G.

The accused identified as militia members namely Vedama Bhimaiah, Sodi Mooya, Podiam Adamaiah; Punem Nagesh of Nimmalagudem; Madakam Nagesh of Jattapadu, had been working as Revolutionary People’s Committee (RPC) members for the past two years in Chhattisgarh.

The SP said that the above-mentioned accused were involved in planting booby traps in the forests near Ramachandrapuram in Cherla Mandal during PLGA Week last year.



“The Maoists who lost their base in Telangana were recruiting innocent Adivasis of Chhattisgarh and engaging them in unlawful tasks,” remarked the SP.

The police official said that Adivasis in Telangana are being branded as police informers, as they rejected to join the Chattisgarh Maoists.

Recalling the recent incident where Adivasis (who used to work for the development of their habitations) were killed by the Naxals in the Kothagudem and Mulug districts, the police officials warned of action against those who support the Maoist.

Many underground cadres surrendered to the police after realising the falsity of Maoist ideology and that there was no support for Naxals from the public.

“If the underground cadres want to surrender to the police they could contact their nearest police station or the SP office through their relatives,” he said.