Telangana cops urge IT employees to work from home amid heavy rains

Hyderabad: Amid heavy rains lashing across the state, the Telangana State Police have urged citizens to work from home and not venture out unless emergency.

In a post on Twitter, the cops said, “People should not come out of the house except in case of emergency. IT employees should work from home. Emergency workers should leave the office for the home depending on rain conditions.”

రాష్ట్ర వ్యాప్తంగా భారీ వర్షాలు కురుస్తున్నాయి. అత్యవసర పరిస్థితుల్లో తప్పితే ప్రజలు ఇంటి నుండి బయటకు రాకూడదు. ఐటి ఉద్యోగులు Work From Home చేసుకోవాలి. అత్యవసర ఉద్యోగులు ఆఫీస్ నుండి ఇంటికి వర్షాభావపరిస్థితిని బట్టి బయలుదేరాలి. pic.twitter.com/s1FD2870nV — Telangana State Police (@TelanganaCOPs) September 5, 2023

The alert was issued to ensure the safety and well-being of the citizens. It is also a precautionary measure to mitigate the risks associated with the torrential downpour.

Heavy rains in Hyderabad since last night have disrupted the life of the city’s residents, who are currently grappling with issues such as waterlogging and traffic congestion.

Roads in several parts of the city and its outskirts have been submerged due to the extensive downpour. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has issued an alert and urged people not to leave their homes unless necessary.

Citizens may call 040-21111111 or 9000113667 for GHMC-DRF assistance.

While some areas began experiencing rains on Monday night, it intensified during the early hours of the day. Regions including the Old City, central Hyderabad, Secunderabad, the information technology hub Hitec City, Gachibowli, and the outskirts received substantial rains.

As per the IMD forecast, heavy rains will persist in the state until September 7.