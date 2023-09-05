Watch: Heavy rains throw normal life out of gear in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Heavy rains in Hyderabad since last night has disrupted the life of the city’s residents, who are currently grappling with issues such as waterlogging and traffic congestion.

Roads in several parts of the city and its outskirts have been submerged due to the extensive downpour. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has issued an alert and urged people not to leave their homes unless absolutely necessary.

“Heavy rains in Hyderabad. Please refrain from going out unless it is essential for the next few hours. Our teams, comprising more than 3000 members, are in the field working diligently to clear waterlogged areas throughout the city. Citizens may call 040-21111111 or 9000113667 for GHMC-DRF assistance,” posted the GHMC Commissioner.

Heavy rains in Hyderabad.

Please don't step out of your home unless it's very essential for the next few hours. Our teams comprising of more than 3000 are on field clearing water logging all over the city. Citizens may call 040-21111111 or 9000113667 for GHMC-DRF assistance.… — Commissioner GHMC (@CommissionrGHMC) September 5, 2023

Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams are actively engaged in clearing water stagnation and removing fallen trees in various parts of the city.

A TSRTC bus that was stuck in water at Aramghar was successfully rescued by traffic police and GHMC DRF teams. Similarly, another bus that got stranded in the rainwater at Srinagar was extricated by GHMC MET and DRF teams.

While some areas began experiencing rains on Monday night, it intensified during the early hours of the day. Regions including the Old City, central Hyderabad, Secunderabad, the information technology hub Hitec City, Gachibowli, and the outskirts received substantial rains.

Also Read Hyderabad to receive heavy rainfall today; IMD issues orange alert

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has predicted heavy rains for the city and issued an orange alert.

The weather department forecasts that heavy rains will persist in the state until September 7, 2023.