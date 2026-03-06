Telangana couple attempts suicide at gram panchayat office in Jagtial

A gram panchayat official said that the couple's uncle produced the house tax receipt he received from the panchayat office, took it and impersonated himself to be the real owner to get the land registered in his name

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 6th March 2026 10:17 pm IST
Jagtial couple attempts suicide at gram panchayat office alleging illegal registration of their house in their uncle's name.

Hyderabad: A young couple from Pocharam village in Telangana’s Jagtial mandal doused themselves in petrol and attempted to take their life inside the gram panchayat office on Friday, March 6, alleging that their uncle got their land registered in his name.

Those who were present there prevented the couple from taking the extreme step and offered them immediate first aid.

In a video taken from the scene, the couple alleged that their paternal uncle, Raj Kumar, got their house and land registered in his name without their notice. The husband claimed that the land belonged to his father, Pocharam, who passed away after working in Gulf countries and saving money to buy that property.

Subhan Haleem
Ramadan Zakat Donation 2026

The husband questioned how his uncle, who was a labourer, owning only 20 gunta land in the village and five gunta land in Jagtial, managed to become the owner of a three-acre land.

“Didn’t the revenue officials know whether we have been living in Mothe village? Are we not humans? Don’t the officials know who owns which plot in the village?” he questioned.

When asked by media persons, the gram panchayat revenue official said there were property disputes between the two brothers. When officials visited the house to collect property tax, they found the couple unable to furnish the required details — but their uncle was. The officials issued him a tax receipt, though not an ownership certificate.

MS Admissions 2026-27

“Later, the uncle approached revenue officials, introduced himself as Pocharam, and got the land registered in his name,” the official said.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 6th March 2026 10:17 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button