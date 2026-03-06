Telangana couple attempts suicide at gram panchayat office in Jagtial

Hyderabad: A young couple from Pocharam village in Telangana’s Jagtial mandal doused themselves in petrol and attempted to take their life inside the gram panchayat office on Friday, March 6, alleging that their uncle got their land registered in his name.

Those who were present there prevented the couple from taking the extreme step and offered them immediate first aid.

In a video taken from the scene, the couple alleged that their paternal uncle, Raj Kumar, got their house and land registered in his name without their notice. The husband claimed that the land belonged to his father, Pocharam, who passed away after working in Gulf countries and saving money to buy that property.

The husband questioned how his uncle, who was a labourer, owning only 20 gunta land in the village and five gunta land in Jagtial, managed to become the owner of a three-acre land.

“Didn’t the revenue officials know whether we have been living in Mothe village? Are we not humans? Don’t the officials know who owns which plot in the village?” he questioned.

When asked by media persons, the gram panchayat revenue official said there were property disputes between the two brothers. When officials visited the house to collect property tax, they found the couple unable to furnish the required details — but their uncle was. The officials issued him a tax receipt, though not an ownership certificate.

“Later, the uncle approached revenue officials, introduced himself as Pocharam, and got the land registered in his name,” the official said.