Telangana minor girl raped by cousin attempts suicide, dies later

Hyderabad: A minor who was allegedly raped by her cousin and threatened with dire consequences if she revealed it, consumed pesticide in a bid to end her life on December 8, 2025. She died on Wednesday, March 4, while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad.

According to reports, the 17-year-old girl was a resident of a village in the Dharmavaram mandal of Jagtial district. She was studying in Jagtial town, where her cousin Manoj, who lived there, frequently visited to see her.

As the minor’s father was working in Saudi Arabia, Manoj was harassing her on the pretext of falling in love, and according to various news reports, he repeatedly raped her as well. However, after he stopped talking to her, and when she questioned him about avoiding her, he began threatening the girl that he would kill her brother and her if she revealed anything about their relationship.

Unable to bear the burden of hiding the truth, while also being depressed over what happened to her, the minor wrote a suicide note and attempted to take her life on December 8. After she was taken to a hospital in Jagtial initially, she was shifted to Hyderabad for better treatment, where she breathed her last on Wednesday.

After the postmortem examination was conducted on her mortal remains, her parents and relatives went to the accused’s residence in Jagtial and held a protest demanding justice, as their daughter had held Manoj as solely responsible for her suicide.

Jagtial Circle Inspector Ram Narasimha Reddy told the media that the accused has been booked for rape, abetment to suicide and various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Manoj was since absconding.

Meanwhile, former minister and senior Congress leader T Jeevan Reddy met the bereaved family of the deceased and assured them of justice.