Telangana: Couple blames relatives for mental trauma, ends life

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a newly married couple died, allegedly by suicide in Potangal of the Nizamabad district on Monday evening.

The couple has been identified by the police as Anil and Shailaja from Hegdoli village of Potangal mandal in the district.

The couple before ending their lives made a video explaining the reason that prompted them to end their lives and sent it to the police. The police tried to save them but in vain.

In the video, the couple blamed their relatives for spreading false and defamatory propaganda against them causing a lot of mental trauma. Shailaja sent the video to Kotagiri SI Sandeep, who immediately responded and sent the phone number along with the video to Navipet SI.

On receiving information that the couple was coming to the Godavari River to commit suicide, the local police went to the Basara Bridge. But as they were not found at the bridge, the police tracked the phone number and found their bodies on the railway track between Fakirabad and Mithapur village. The police registered a case and an investigation is on.