Telangana: Couple die by suicide in Karimnagar fearing opposition from families

The couple met via social media a few months ago, and fell in love.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 17th March 2025 9:55 am IST
Telangana: Couple die by suicide in Karimnagar fearing opposition from families
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A young couple died by suicide in Telangana’s Karimnagar on Saturday March 15 fearing opposition from their families.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

The incident came to light on Sunday. The deceased were identified as Minugu Rahul, 18, a resident of Rachapalli in Karimnagar, and Goleti Shweta, 20, a native of Nirmal district. While Rahul was employed in a private company in Hyderabad, Shweta was pursuing a degree from Government Women’s College in Karimnagar.

The couple met via social media a few months ago, and fell in love. However, they feared that the families would not approve of the relationship and took the extreme step by jumping in front of a goods train.

MS Creative School
Also Read
Applications invited from SC, ST, BC youth for Telangana self-employment scheme

Rahul and Shweta’s bodies were found on railway tracks between Bijigiri Sharif and Papayyapalli villages in Jammikunta mandal. While Rahul’s parents alleged that the relationship caused his death. Shwetha’s parents said they were unaware of the relationship,

The Karimnagar police have registered a case and the investigation is underway.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 17th March 2025 9:55 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button